Toad Venom is a bold, hybrid strain from CLIQ, known for its potent effects and layered, funk-forward terpene profile. While exact genetics vary by cut, this cultivar consistently leans into OG- and chem-influenced traits, delivering a distinctive aroma of earthy herbs, citrus zest, peppery spice, and subtle diesel. The effects strike a smooth balance between uplifting mental clarity and calming body relaxation, creating a focused, easygoing high that stays functional and versatile. Toad Venom is well suited for creative sessions, stress relief, or winding down without feeling overly sedated. With its dense, resinous buds and memorable flavor profile, Toad Venom stands out as a dynamic hybrid for consumers who enjoy bold terpenes and balanced, long-lasting effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.