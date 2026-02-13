This strain personally was pretty solid, but was one of several strains grassroots and dark hearts put out at the same time, and this one ended up being one of my least favorites, which is crazy because this strain was fire, def an exotic strain in every way, dramatic appearance it’s def an eye catcher big dark dark cherry purple green nugs with purple to black tips, coated in layers of trichomes, deep creamy layered flavor and high was in waves too, but the flower dried out and really quickly turned to a strange mutant powdery keif substance and while the buds looked gigantic the entire core of them was like a big funky core of trash that became nearly unsmokable, flower seemed years old the soonest the batch hit the shelf and at the high price tag, taking a loss since I had to return for better flower and spend unplanned loot after spending on the triple stack that disintegrated into dust before my very eyes left a bad taste in my mouth, even if the few puffs I did get from a 50$ eighth got me lit … if need a poster for your wall though this strain is your friend it’s the best Looking shit I’ve ever seen haha

