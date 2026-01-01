Triple Stack is an indica-dominant hybrid from Grassroots’ Dark Heart Collection that lives up to its name with layered, indulgent flavor and rich, relaxing effects. Its aroma blends sweet dough and warm vanilla with toasted nuts, creamy berry, and a hint of fuel spice for a smooth, dessert-like profile that unfolds with every inhale. The high delivers deep body relaxation and mellow calm, easing tension and stress while gently uplifting the mind — making Triple Stack a perfect choice for evening use, unwinding after a long day, or drifting into restful tranquility. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.