stock photo similar to Tropical Berry
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Tropical Berry

Tropical Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Tropical Berry is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tropical Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Berry

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tropical Berry products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tropical Berry near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight