HybridTHC 30%CBD

Tropical Burst

Tropical Burst is a 2023 strain bred and released by Seed Junky Genetics that Leafly editor David Downs calls “a perfect Zkittlez.” Tropical Burst is made from a genetic cross of (Orange Push Pop x Banana Cream Cake) x Zkittlez bx2, amplifying classic Z tropical flavors with cream, orange, banana and cake as well as thickening the bud structure and trichome coat. Its tangy flavors precede an intense sativa-focus, giggles and euphoria. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Burst, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

