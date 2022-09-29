Tropical Infusion
Tropical Infusion is a weed strain bred by Skunk House Genetics. Tropical Infusion is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Modified Banana. Tropical Infusion smells bright, citrusy and dank. This high-THC sativa-leaning hybrid strain can be used day or night. We're still learning more about Tropical Infusion's effect. Leave a review below.
