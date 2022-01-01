Tropical Tart
Tropical Tart effects are mostly energizing.
Tropical Tart potency is lower THC than average.
Tropical Tart is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and uplifted. Tropical Tart has 14% CBD and 1% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical Tart, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tropical Tart sensations
Tropical Tart helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
