Hybrid

4.3 31 reviews

Tropicali

Calculated from 31 reviews

Tropicali

Tropicali is a newer hybrid on the market. Known to provide an uplifting and cerebral high this strain can also be used for the relief of mild aches and pains. The flowers of the Tc have an alluring frosty mint green color with minimal twists of orange and sticky dewy looking trichomes.

Effects

26 people reported 187 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 42%
Energetic 38%
Giggly 30%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Pain 30%
Migraines 23%
Depression 15%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 15%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

31

Avatar for Brian
Member since 2010
Just a quick snap and I was off and running with the high of the Tc complimenting my activities through out the day very nicely. I feel that if I had puffed more or pulled a big tube of the Tropicali it would have been a much different experience - all good of course. I recommend this one for getti...
EnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for JimmyRaven
Member since 2011
Tremendous smell of pineapples, really strong mind high. Mild paranoia. Difficulty interacting.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ShutUpJazmin
Member since 2016
Smells like a tropical fruit basket. Taste sweet and earthy. When vaped it kind of has a perfume like flavor but it's not over powering. Leaves a huge smile on my face. I was talking up a storm too. I love strains like this. I didn't experience any paranoia or couch lock. It did relax me and made me...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for euphoricvoyage
Member since 2012
Bought some from Green Rush in Lynnwood WA. Very fluffy and bright green and red and dewy. Smoked a few bowls out of a homemade bong about 45 min ago and am still ripped. Felt cerebral high within a couple hits and the body high came on a little later. Gave me good relief for pain and migraines. I h...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for EXCISION
Member since 2011
Great smell, taste and high. Smoking this in the morning is a great way to start off the day
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
