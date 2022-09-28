Dragon Berry
Dragon Berry potency is higher THC than average.
Dragon Berry is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Cherry Bomb and Turbo Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and happy. Dragon Berry has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dragon Berry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dragon Berry sensations
Dragon Berry helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Dragon Berry near Ashburn, VA
