Turbo Mind Warp is a hybrid bred by MTG Seeds, who crossed parent strains Turbo Diesel and Mendo Mind Warp. As buds bloom, the leaves take on a deep reddish hue and some phenotypes will express colorful pink-purple pistils. Its plants are highly resistant to mold, and Turbo Mind Warp’s high calyx-to-leaf ratio make trimming a breeze.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
Find Turbo Mind Warp nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Turbo Mind Warp nearby.
Photos
Products with Turbo Mind Warp
Hang tight. We're looking for Turbo Mind Warp nearby.