ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Twista
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Twista

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 17 reviews

Twista

Twista

Twista from Denver’s Green Solution is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic, focused effects and a high THC content. Its powerfully invigorating effects, colored by Twista’s sweet citrus aroma, stay cerebrally locked for the duration of the buzz. This sativa won 3rd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup and is thought to descend from the Flying Dutchman’s Twister strain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for jd453
Member since 2015
I got some live res Twista from TGS, and it is amazing! Taste is perfect blend of citrus with hints of a piney, skunk flavor. one of the best tasting concentrates I've tried
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for mpamico
Member since 2014
Wow picked this up from The Green Solution in Denver and I was happily surprised at the amount of pick me up this gave me. Great sativa buzz, very energetic and uplifting, great day time smoke. Could get a little anxious if you don't have something to focus your energy on but other than that an abso...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for DaddyDankNugs
Member since 2014
This is quite a lovely strain. With bright green colors, orange hairs, plenty of trichomes, and a light citrusy smell, this strain a must try for sativa lovers. It has a slight citrus taste initially and then an earthy aftertaste and it doesn't burn too bad on the inhale. The high is quite nice...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for migglywiggly
Member since 2015
This flower is amazing. Never have I felt so upbeat and motivated to do anything whilst on my medicine. Perfect blend of heady and mild body change. Very nice smooth smoke due to the stickiness of my batch. Very much recommend for die hard sativa lovers.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for bizzle785
Member since 2015
the smell and taste of this strain is exactly what they say it is, citrus (lemon). fluffy buds light green with orange hairs EVERYWHERE and BLANKETED with crystals
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Twista nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Twista nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Twista
User uploaded image of Twista
User uploaded image of Twista
User uploaded image of Twista
User uploaded image of Twista

Products with Twista

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Twista nearby.