Twista from Denver’s Green Solution is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic, focused effects and a high THC content. Its powerfully invigorating effects, colored by Twista’s sweet citrus aroma, stay cerebrally locked for the duration of the buzz. This sativa won 3rd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup and is thought to descend from the Flying Dutchman’s Twister strain.
