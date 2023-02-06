THC 26%CBG 1%Limonene
Twisted Berries effects are mostly calming.
Twisted Berries potency is higher THC than average.
Twisted Berries is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, sleepy, and happy. Twisted Berries has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Twisted Berries, before let us know! Leave a review.
