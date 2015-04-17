ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 34 reviews

Twisted Citrus

Twisted Citrus

Twisted Citrus is a sativa-dominant strain with a THC content that can climb to heights as high as 27%. With a name like Twisted Citrus, you might anticipate the tropical fruity aromas even before opening your stash jar. A bold fusion of oranges and banana flavors overwhelm the inhale and fade to subtle earthiness on the release. Next comes the upbeat, energized cerebral euphoria coupled with mellow, uplifting body effects, sensations that you can appreciate any time of the day.

27 people reported 197 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 62%
Energetic 59%
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 51%
Depression 40%
Stress 37%
ADD/ADHD 22%
Anxiety 18%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry eyes 14%
Dry mouth 11%
Anxious 7%

Most popular in