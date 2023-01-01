Hybrid

Undertow

Undertow is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers x Wet Betty, bred by Colors by Cultivar for a collaboration with Cookies. Undertow has pale green buds with purple accents and thick trichome frost, which emit a palate of fruit, gas, earth, and pine. It’s a sleepy strain ideal for nighttime or chill daytime romps, and helps patients with pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Undertow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight