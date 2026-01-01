Uranus is a potent hybrid bred by Elevate, known for its bold terpene profile and deeply relaxing effects. While its exact lineage remains undisclosed, this cultivar stands out with a unique aroma that blends sweet berry notes with hints of peppery spice and cooling menthol. The flavor follows through with a smooth mix of fruity sweetness and subtle herbal spice, creating a distinctive and memorable smoking experience. The high typically begins with a calm, euphoric lift that eases the mind before settling into a soothing, body-heavy relaxation that can become sedating at higher doses. With its rich terpene expression and strong, relaxing finish, Uranus is a great choice for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day. If you’ve tried Uranus, leave a review and let others know what you think!