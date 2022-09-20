Ursa Major effects are mostly energizing.
Ursa Major potency is higher THC than average.
Ursa Major is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and happy. Ursa Major has 29% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ursa Major, before let us know! Leave a review.
Ursa Major sensations
Ursa Major helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Ursa Major near Ashburn, VA
