HybridTHC 23%CBD

Vapor Fuel

Vapor Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between ChemD I95 and The Menthol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Vapor Fuel is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Vapor Fuel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Vapor Fuel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Vapor Fuel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



