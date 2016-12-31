ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Velvet Bud
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Velvet Bud

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.2 14 reviews

Velvet Bud

Velvet Bud

Like the name suggests, Velvet Bud will produce a smoke that is smooth like velvet. A mostly sativa that crosses Dutch Treat and Blueberry, this fruity strain is a great choice for anyone struggling with depression, anxiety, and stress.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for stonysmoker
Member since 2014
This bud goes great right at the start of the day with a fresh cup of coffee, The high gave me steady motivation and got me excited to conquer the day. I would recommend this staring if suffering from depression since it really gave me an extra boost to get off my feet. Or for people that like to ge...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for highbutterlypig
Member since 2017
HIGH: chatty and energetic w a slight headband. TASTE: delicious smooth blueberry w a dash of citrus pepper great daytime strain for those with high tolerance. will keep you happy, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed while fighting depression and nausea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappy
Avatar for obdick
Member since 2018
This is a great weed to kick your weekend off with. Very light and uplifting. I am happiest on this weed when chillin with my girlfriend and watching documentary series or eating a delicious hamburger. Doesn't mess with my conversational ability like some other heavier strains do. Good for playing s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Aceteria
Member since 2016
Day time strain for sure. It got me through my day at work. Needed two blunts of it to get right. I usually stay away from Sativas but I thought I'd give it a try. Definitely good to work your way into stronger flowers. If you're into that. Forever Blazin' Ace.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for HeavyBongRips
Member since 2016
Very strong daytime bud. Heavy buzz immediately takes over.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Velvet Bud nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Velvet Bud nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Velvet Bud
User uploaded image of Velvet Bud
User uploaded image of Velvet Bud
User uploaded image of Velvet Bud
User uploaded image of Velvet Bud

Lineage

First strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Velvet Bud

Products with Velvet Bud

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Velvet Bud nearby.

Most popular in