Velvet Skies
Velvet Skies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Twisted Velvet and Slurricane. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Velvet Skies is 18.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Silver City, the average price of Velvet Skies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Velvet Skies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Velvet Skies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Velvet SkiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Velvet Skies products near you
Similar to Velvet Skies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—