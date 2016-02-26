Another member of the “planetary series,” Venus OG is a hybrid strain bearing OG Kush heritage, although its specific parent strains are disputed. Each glistening trichome carries a resemblance to the bright planet this strain is named after, coating its conic buds in a galactic blanket of white crystals. A fresh pine aroma mixed with sour notes of lemon draws you in, and next comes the heavy euphoria to take away your sense of gravity and lift you to a happy, relaxed place.