JinxProof Genetics created Vixen by crossing Go Time and Dark Side of the Moon. Go Time is a zesty sativa-dominant strain while Dark Side of the Moon is an indica with a sweet berry aroma known for putting you down quickly. Vixen becomes both sweet and tangy with citrus overtones that are undercut by dank earthy notes. This strain has a powerful high that will allow you to focus on the task at hand.
