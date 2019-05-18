ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Vixen

Vixen

JinxProof Genetics created Vixen by crossing Go Time and Dark Side of the Moon. Go Time is a zesty sativa-dominant strain while Dark Side of the Moon is an indica with a sweet berry aroma known for putting you down quickly. Vixen becomes both sweet and tangy with citrus overtones that are undercut by dank earthy notes. This strain has a powerful high that will allow you to focus on the task at hand.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for hrmccall1976
Member since 2019
I actually found and bout some and I actually love it it’s like a mixture of passion, focus, love love love. What can I say.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Dark Side of the Moon
parent
Strain
Vixen

