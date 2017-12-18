ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dark Side of the Moon
Indica

4.6 56 reviews

Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon

From Exotic Genetix comes Dark Side of the Moon, an indica strain that pays homage to the legendary 1973 Pink Floyd album. A cross between Spirit in the Sky and Green Ribbon, Dark Side of the Moon flowers bloom with a starry coat of crystal trichomes wreathed by dark purple leaves, giving the strain an almost celestial appearance. Earthy, hashy flavors lead the way with full, sweet fruity notes to follow.

Effects

34 people reported 299 effects
Relaxed 94%
Euphoric 73%
Sleepy 61%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 35%
Insomnia 47%
Stress 47%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

56

Avatar for holistichippie
Member since 2016
I've never seen a bud so purple before! This Indica smells smooth with a slightly sweet tang. Very smooth smoke, and the effects hit you instantly. Half a joint and I was out cold, happily drifting off to sleep. Should be called "Goodnight Mr. Moon". Great for anxiety ♥️
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for BurningSince1970
Member since 2016
Have not seen dark purple like this since the late 70s and early 80s when Purple Humbolt was the rage in California. I am growing some F1 clones and am very satisfied with their progress. This has a berry flavor and is some of the best indica for insomnia I ever tried.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for TechnoNshWeed
Member since 2016
Simply one of the best medicine around for sleeping! An indica true to its nature. Gorgeous looking bud, tight, compact, dense, hints of purple and a beautiful tone of green. Smell is supa dank and sweet! Can't say I taste berries but it is definitely pleasant with Earth aromas. High is extremely in...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for darklight
Member since 2017
There's nothing that could truly be said about this extremely rare *gem* of a strain from Exotic Genetix - at least not much which could do it proper justice. This indica provides all one could ask for: relaxation (followed shortly after by sedation), psychedelic effects (among the most vivid of an...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for dottieB77
Member since 2014
Recently diagnosed with cluster headaches...and have been trying to find a strain to help....I have now found it. The tension from the headache melts away (I haven't smoked during an actual cluster episode, but there is residual tension the day after and it's pretty painful. Anyway....if you are suf...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Strain
Dark Side of the Moon
Strain child
Vixen
child

Good reads

Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More

