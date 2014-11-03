ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Waipi'o Hapa

This charming sativa came out of the Waipi’o Valley in the northern part of the Big Island in Hawaii. A great strain for cultivators, Waipi’o Hapa grows quickly for a sativa and typically flowers in 8 to 9 weeks. In true sativa fashion, this strain has energizing effects. Great for use on a lazy summer afternoon, Waipi’o Hapa features a pleasant lime aroma.

Member since 2011
One day, in the Waipi'o Valley on the Big Island, some guy in a truck gave me and a friend some pakololo in a paper sack he said he grew back in the valley. He threw in a pack of papers and some matches, and we shared a J. It was creeper, and when he was gone we were so high it was hard to believe...
EuphoricUplifted
Member since 2012
LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. This 100% sativa will make you feel like you can conquer the world (or your "to do" list). An uplifting, energizing sativa. Two 2mg puffs from my vape and I was good to go for hours. It didn't make me anxious nor did I experience any of the shakes, jitters, paranoia that often ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2014
Waipio Hapa is a great yielding strain with ease of growing that makes this one of my favorite for indoor grows. She grows rather stringy for ease of light penetration. loves the nutes. And especially loves being put outdoors in full sun. " Be carefull as she drinks like a fish and will dry up quick...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Member since 2015
This strain makes your head float. No couch lock. I vaped 3 times after a 2 hour workout. A tiny bit paranoia. Harsh breathing in. Relaxing. Heavy eyes.
HappyRelaxed
Member since 2017
Awesome Hawaiian type with some energizing clean the house qualities. If you see it at least try a joint, its one of those special strains everyone loves and come on, its Hawaiian.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Hawaiian
Waipi'o Hapa

