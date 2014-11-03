This charming sativa came out of the Waipi’o Valley in the northern part of the Big Island in Hawaii. A great strain for cultivators, Waipi’o Hapa grows quickly for a sativa and typically flowers in 8 to 9 weeks. In true sativa fashion, this strain has energizing effects. Great for use on a lazy summer afternoon, Waipi’o Hapa features a pleasant lime aroma.
