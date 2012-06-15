While normally difficult to ignore, this Walrus is one sneaky gal. Upon first taste, many users may not feel the Walrus’s effects; however, give it a few minutes and this strain will surprise you in ways you never thought possible. Perhaps slightly indica-dominant, Walrus Kush may not be the best medication for getting things done. Fairly well-balanced, it’s a giggly and sociable strain while providing deep, body-relaxing effects at the same time. Great for users who suffer from stress or migraines, Walrus just might be worth a weekend trip to the dispensary.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
patrickbasler@snet.net
Anonymous
faquall420
Anonymous
devilsdynasty
Find Walrus Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Walrus Kush nearby.
Photos
Products with Walrus Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Walrus Kush nearby.