  3. Walrus Kush
Hybrid

4.3 6 reviews

Walrus Kush

While normally difficult to ignore, this Walrus is one sneaky gal. Upon first taste, many users may not feel the Walrus’s effects; however, give it a few minutes and this strain will surprise you in ways you never thought possible. Perhaps slightly indica-dominant, Walrus Kush may not be the best medication for getting things done. Fairly well-balanced, it’s a giggly and sociable strain while providing deep, body-relaxing effects at the same time. Great for users who suffer from stress or migraines, Walrus just might be worth a weekend trip to the dispensary.

Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
This bud is a creeper, and it is very, very potent. do not drive or operate heavy machinary after smoking. it takes about 45 minutes for the buzz to fully kick in, with a body stone that doesnt put you to sleep, and last a little over four hours. i actually got a slight amount of energy from this bu...
GigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
dat shit cray. Hands down dopest dope I've ever smoked. Good luck .
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for faquall420
Member since 2012
Nice solid buds grows extremely fast clones super easy. A taste that makes my mouth water just writing this.
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
EnergeticHungryUplifted
Avatar for devilsdynasty
Member since 2012
This was very good. Tyler had always wanted this but we wound up smoking two doobies without him. It was John, Kelbe, Matt, and Michael. We were tripping because of the way Matt rolls. But all in all, it was good. -Jake, Kelbe, John
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
