Warhead
Warhead effects are mostly calming.
Warhead potency is higher THC than average.
Warhead is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and creative. Warhead has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Warhead, before let us know! Leave a review.
