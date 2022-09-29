Watermelon Ice
Watermelon Ice effects are mostly calming.
Watermelon Ice potency is higher THC than average.
Watermelon Ice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, giggly, and talkative. Watermelon Ice has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Watermelon Ice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Watermelon Ice sensations
Watermelon Ice helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
