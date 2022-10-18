Watermelon Zum Zum
Watermelon Zum Zum effects are mostly calming.
Watermelon Zum Zum potency is higher THC than average.
Watermelon Zum Zum is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Watermelon Zum Zum. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Watermelon Zum Zum sensations
Watermelon Zum Zum helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
