stock photo similar to Lemon Verzace
Lemon Verzace
write a review
Lemon Verzace is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Lemon Adonai x Watermelon Zum Zum. Lemon Verzace has a luxurious look, with dense, pointed buds in pale green, accented with chunky calyxes and long, amber stigmas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Verzace, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon VerzaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Verzace products near you
Similar to Lemon Verzace near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—