Wedding Mints #13 effects are mostly calming.
Wedding Mints #13 potency is higher THC than average.
Wedding Mints #13 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and talkative. Wedding Mints #13 has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is linalool. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wedding Mints #13, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
