ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. West Coast Dawg
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of West Coast Dawg
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 5 reviews

West Coast Dawg

West Coast Dawg

West Coast Dawg is a thoroughbred West Coast local that harnesses the potency of Chemdawg while remaining indica-dominant in effect. The flavor and powerful onset howl Chemdawg, exhibiting flavors of fuel, chemicals, pine, and a floral undertone that speaks to its latent Kush genetics. The addition of USA Humboldt provides an enjoyable relaxation on the body that is amplified by Chemdawg’s inherent potency, leading to powerful sedation with continued use. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day, as it will gladly lock you to your couch while curbing stress and pain, stimulating appetite, and encouraging rest. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

write a review

Find West Coast Dawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry West Coast Dawg nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
West Coast Dawg

Products with West Coast Dawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for West Coast Dawg nearby.

Most popular in