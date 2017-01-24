West Coast Dawg is a thoroughbred West Coast local that harnesses the potency of Chemdawg while remaining indica-dominant in effect. The flavor and powerful onset howl Chemdawg, exhibiting flavors of fuel, chemicals, pine, and a floral undertone that speaks to its latent Kush genetics. The addition of USA Humboldt provides an enjoyable relaxation on the body that is amplified by Chemdawg’s inherent potency, leading to powerful sedation with continued use. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day, as it will gladly lock you to your couch while curbing stress and pain, stimulating appetite, and encouraging rest.