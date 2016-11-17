ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Bastard
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Bastard
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 6 reviews

White Bastard

White Bastard

White Bastard is an indica-dominant strain predominantly found east of the Rocky Mountains. It exemplifies its pungent parentage, DJ Short’s Blueberry and God Bud, through its strong aromas of blueberry intermixed with notes of earth, skunk, and forest. The effects are powerful and calming, imbuing the consumer with weighted relaxation and a creeping buzz that keeps the mind clear and the eyes squinted. Enjoy White Bastard throughout the day to combat ailments such as nausea, headaches, and moderate physical pain while preserving mental clarity.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

write a review

Find White Bastard nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Bastard nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
God Bud
parent
Strain
White Bastard

Products with White Bastard

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Bastard nearby.

Most popular in