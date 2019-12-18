ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Amsterdam Genetics is back with a cross that takes their popular White Choco and breeds it with the potent Mexican Haze. White Choco Haze offers a long-lasting, creative high that most cerebral strain lovers seek out. It holds onto the chocolate flavor profile from parent White Choco and also has a sweet and fruity melon aroma. With such a unique terpene profile and a soaring high, White Choco Haze is not to be missed for anyone looking for something new.

 

Member since 2019
This strain has an amazingly delicious and complex flavor. What AG describes as "chocolate" is a flavor that tastes something like the sweet part of a very light roast coffee, mixing into some sort of fruity flavor that doesn't quite taste like any real fruit that I've ever tasted. In addition to th...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
White Choco
