HybridTHC 20%CBD

White Nerds

White Nerds is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and Nerds. This strain is a sweet and frosty treat that will make you feel like a kid in a candy store. White Nerds is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Nerds effects include creative, focused, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Nerds when dealing with symptoms associated with ADHD, migraines, and nausea. Bred by Unknown or Legendary, White Nerds features flavors like berry, grape, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of White Nerds typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find that is only available at select dispensaries in California. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Nerds, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

