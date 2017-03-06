ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 45 reviews

White Queen

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 45 reviews

White Queen

White Queen is the more accomplished relative of the infamous White Widow. A strain for connoisseurs, White Queen is known for its potency, and strong euphoric and energizing effects. It grows well, both indoors and outdoors, typically flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Though this strain is great at relieving stress, novice consumers should use caution when trying White Queenthis is not a strain that will allow you to get things done.

Effects

26 people reported 205 effects
Euphoric 73%
Hungry 57%
Happy 53%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 38%
Stress 53%
Anxiety 42%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 23%
Migraines 23%
Dry eyes 26%
Dry mouth 26%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

45

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Queen
Strain child
Y-Kiki
child

Products with White Queen

