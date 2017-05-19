ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. White Sangria
Hybrid

4.6 24 reviews

White Sangria

White Sangria

White Sangria is the functional indica-dominant hybrid cross of Tahoe Hydro OG and Gelato 45. This strain’s buds are bright green with facets of purple throughout and emanate an aroma of pine, citrus, and sweetness. The buzz is happy and uplifting while leaving the body cozy and collected. Its effects are perfect for patients seeking relief from depression, anxiety, and minor physical discomfort. However, with continued use, this strain can take on a semi-sedative quality and lead to more pervasive relaxation.   

Reviews

Lineage

Tahoe Hydro OG
White Sangria

