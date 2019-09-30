Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.
