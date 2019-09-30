ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Super Skunk

White Super Skunk

Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White Super Skunk

