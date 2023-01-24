White Voodoo
THC 17%CBD 0%Myrcene
White Voodoo potency is higher THC than average.
White Voodoo is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originally bred by Crop King Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White Voodoo - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
