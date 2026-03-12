White Wedding Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Wedding Cake.
White Wedding Cake strain effects
White Wedding Cake strain flavors
White Wedding Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
White Wedding Cake reviews
r........r
March 12, 2026
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I think it is really good and full of flavour and a big bang of a hit