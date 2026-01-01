White Wedding Cake
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
stock photo similar to White Wedding Cake
White Wedding Cake
WWC
Hybrid
White Wedding Cake potency is higher THC than average.
White Wedding is a captivating hybrid that blends sweet vanilla cake, citrus zest, and earthy spice into a rich aroma and flavor profile. This well-balanced cultivar delivers a smooth, euphoric lift paired with soothing body relaxation, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity and happiness. With potent effects and complex terpenes, White Wedding offers a flavorful experience that resonates with both recreational and therapeutic consumers. Have you tried White Wedding? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
