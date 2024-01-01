HybridTHC 26%CBD —
White Wookie
White Wookie is a hybrid weed strain bred by The Green Bee from a genetic cross of Pink Lady x Brown Birdie and released in 2022. This strain is ideal for consumers and patients seeking pain relief, with an aromatic blend of pepper, floral, and lemon notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wookie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
