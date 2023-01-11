Whoa Si Whoa
aka Whoa-Si-Whoa
Whoa Si Whoa effects are mostly calming.
Whoa Si Whoa potency is higher THC than average.
Whoa Si Whoa, also known as Whoa-Si-Whoa,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and talkative. Whoa Si Whoa has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Whoa Si Whoa, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
