stock photo similar to Windu
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Windu

Windu is a modern cannabis strain from Wizard Trees of Southern California. Windu takes the hit strain RS-11, and adds the classic OG Kush Skywalker OG. Many Windus will turn purple, which is the color of Mace Windu's lightsaber in Star Wars. Windu should have hybrid indica effects. The Skywalker OG should add some dank, kush notes to the Sherbert and Z from the RS-11.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Windu

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Windu products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Windu near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Windu strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight