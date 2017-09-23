Skywalker OG
aka Mazar x Blueberry OG, Skywalker OG Kush, Blueberry x Mazar OG, Sky OG
Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.
As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!
Skywalker OG strain effects
Skywalker OG strain flavors
Skywalker OG strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
For growing, Skywalker OG is a relatively easy strain to cultivate and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor growing. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and produces a medium to high yield.