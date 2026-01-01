Wook Stomper is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from GMO (Garlic Cookies) × Grape Stomper, typically testing between 18–24% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold and complex profile of sweet grape candy layered with savory garlic funk, earthy spice, and subtle citrus undertones. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Wook Stomper offers a flavorful and well-balanced experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that boosts mood and relaxation, followed by a calming, full-body effect that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Rich, funky, and satisfying, Wook Stomper is ideal for unwinding while still enjoying a nuanced, terp-forward session. If you've tired this strain, leave a review!