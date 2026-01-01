X-Ray Z
X-Ray Z effects are mostly energizing.
X-Ray Z potency is higher THC than average.
X-Ray Z is a flavor-packed hybrid built around Zkittlez genetics, delivering a sweet, candy-forward experience with a smooth, balanced high. Known for its tropical fruit and citrus terp profile, this strain brings a sugary inhale followed by a creamy, slightly gassy exhale that adds depth and complexity. The effects start with a light, euphoric head high that boosts mood and eases stress, then settle into a mellow body relaxation that keeps things calm without becoming overly heavy. It’s a great option for those looking for a flavorful, easygoing strain that works well for both social and relaxed settings. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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X-Ray Z strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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