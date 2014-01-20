XXX 420 from Ontario, Canada is an indica cross between Sweet Tooth #3 and Chemo. One of the frontrunners of the 2004 Cannabis Cup, XXX 420 is a reputable and hard-hitting indica with relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is popular among growers who wait 45 to 50 days for XXX 420 to flower before harvesting.
