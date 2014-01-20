ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  XXX 420
Indica

4.2 19 reviews

XXX 420

XXX 420

XXX 420 from Ontario, Canada is an indica cross between Sweet Tooth #3 and Chemo. One of the frontrunners of the 2004 Cannabis Cup, XXX 420 is a reputable and hard-hitting indica with relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is popular among growers who wait 45 to 50 days for XXX 420 to flower before harvesting.

Avatar for ragermon420
Member since 2014
Awesome, focused high. You'll want to get stuff done around the house. Also makes you very talkative and gives you the want to share ideas. Overall very nice strain if you want to be philosophical.
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for HazeTripp
Member since 2015
very good! 420 bitches rulezz :)
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ponjaiva
Member since 2017
Very relaxing. Great as a calming smoke.
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for rysterdawg
Member since 2015
Decent taste, nice high.. didn't really feel "couch ridden" but decent body high.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for dannypleas
Member since 2015
Very uplifted and energetic, makes you want to do something creative
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
