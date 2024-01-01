stock photo similar to Yakuza
Yakuza
write a review
Yakuza is a cannabis strain from Tiki Madman, a leading modern breeder from California know for his work from Devil Driver. Yakuza comes from TK41 (aka Gushers) x Sunset Sherbert bx. Yakuza should have syrupy fruity sherbert terps, and is off the ‘Dessert’ line of bud descended from GSC. We’re still learning more about Yakuza. Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to YakuzaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Yakuza products near you
Similar to Yakuza near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—