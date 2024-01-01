stock photo similar to Yakuza
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Yakuza

Yakuza is a cannabis strain from Tiki Madman, a leading modern breeder from California know for his work from Devil Driver. Yakuza comes from TK41 (aka Gushers) x Sunset Sherbert bx. Yakuza should have syrupy fruity sherbert terps, and is off the ‘Dessert’ line of bud descended from GSC. We’re still learning more about Yakuza. Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Yakuza

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Yakuza products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Yakuza near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Yakuza strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight