Hybrid

Yama

Yama is a hybrid weed strain from California's Oni Seed Co. Yama is a fierce, diesel-rich cross of Hellfire OG and Sour Diesel bx2. We are still learning about Yama's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yama, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight