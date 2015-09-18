ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 72 reviews

Hellfire OG

aka Hell's Fire, Hell's Fire OG

Hellfire OG
Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

Effects

49 people reported 386 effects
Euphoric 63%
Happy 55%
Relaxed 55%
Uplifted 36%
Energetic 32%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 22%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

72

Lineage

SFV OG Kush
OG Kush
Hellfire OG
Chocolate Lava
Most popular in