YEET is a hybrid strain bred in collaboration between Umami Seed Co and Watson Supply, from a genetic cross of Ya Hemi x Cold Heat. You definitely won’t want to yeet this one—it grows into eye-catching buds in purple, green, and even streaks of yellow and blue. YEET tastes like summer, with sweet melon, lime, and gasoline terps. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed YEET, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
